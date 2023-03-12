Merapi volcano erupts again

Jakarta: Mount Merapi in Indoneisa Erupted today. Mount Merapi is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. The nearby villages were covered in ash as the volcano spewed smoke and ash. The volcano is located on Java Island, near Indonesia’s cultural capital Yogyakarta.

According to Merapi Volcano Observatory, the ash cloud reached 9,600 feet above the summit. National Disaster Management Agency have established a restricted zone of 7 kilometers from the crater after the eruption. The authority urged public to stop any activities in the potential danger area. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The volcano’s last major eruption in 2010 had claimed more than 300 lives and forced the evacuation of some 280,000 people. Indonesia, which has nearly 130 active volcanoes, sits on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.