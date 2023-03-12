Second part of Budget Session of Parliament to begin tomorrow

New Delhi: The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament will begin tomorrow. There will be 17 sittings in the second leg of the Session. The Budget Session will continue till April 6.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on the 31st of January with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The first phase of the Parliament session continued till the 13th of February. During the period, a total of 10 sittings were held. During the first phase, discussions were held on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address and the Union Budget 2023-24.