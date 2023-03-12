Sunny Leone’s criminal charge in the cheating case is likely to be dismissed by the Kerala High Court

In an infidelity case that was filed against actress Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber, and her staff, the Kerala High Court stated on Thursday that it is likely to throw out the criminal proceedings.

Orally, it was said that Sunny appeared to be the victim of unnecessary harassment and that no criminal charges had been brought against her.

‘What constitutes the crime here? You’re bothering the person needlessly (Sunny). I want to dismiss this’ Bench made a comment.

After deciding that the investigation can go forward, the court eventually scheduled the case for March 31.

On November 16, 2022, the court delayed criminal proceedings against three after a case was filed against them for cheating on the basis of a complaint from a Kerala-based event manager who claimed that Sunny did not show up for events despite being paid millions of rupees to perform and attend.

Sunny and the others filed a motion with the High Court, asserting their innocence and the fact that the alleged offences would not be attracted even if the accusations were taken at their value.

The petitioners’ life are being negatively impacted by the case, according to their argument, even though the complainant has not suffered any losses as a result of the petitioners.