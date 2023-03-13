After RRR’s Oscar victory, Jr. NTR meets Michael B. Jordan of Creed

And the time has come for which we have all been waiting. The Oscars 2023 have been decided, and Naatu Naatu has won! The song made history when it won the Best Song award for the first time ever, coming from an Indian movie.

NAATU WINS THE OSCAR

In the Best Song category, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the Oscar. Applause (Tell It Like a Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun Maverick), Raise Me Up (Black Panther Wakanda Forever), and This is a Life were the other contenders in the category that it had to defeat (Everything Everywhere All at Once). With a Namaste, music director MM Keeravaani accepted the honour.

With this, the movie made history by becoming the first Indian-produced song to win the prize. The first Indian song to win this prestigious award was Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire in 2009 in the same category. This is the second Indian song to do so.