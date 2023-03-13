Follow these habits to reduce heart attack

Here are some important habits which can curb a heart attack:

Dietary changes: Eat sensibly and make wise decisions when it comes to eating. Reduce your intake of fried foods, fast service restaurants, and salty foods. Avoid double-cheese pizza and go for simple meals that are low in salt and sugar.

Exercise: Burning off extra fat and calories throughout your body is crucial and can lower your risk of developing a heart attack in particular.

Carefully examine your family tree: Recognizing the risks associated with developing any form of cardiovascular illness, including heart attacks, paralysis, renal disease, and the mysterious loss of fingers and toes as a result of artery blockages. If your family has a heart attack index case, it will likely be one of the parents or a very close generation of kin, such as uncles and aunts, if the heart attack happened around the age of 50. Since you may have a reassuringly high chance of developing yours after the age of 35, you should start monitoring yourself.

Manage your stress: Physical, mental, emotional, and psychological issues of all types are greatly influenced by stress. Chronic stress often referred to as ongoing stress, can result in poor lifestyle choices including smoking, binge drinking, skipping workouts, and overeating, all of which have negative effects on the heart. It is crucial to manage stress well. Numerous techniques, such as deep breathing, yoga, setting aside time for hobbies, etc can help relieve stress if used regularly.