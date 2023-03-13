Former manager is arrested for leaving Walmart with $135,000 cash in a shopping bag

According to Chicago’s WGN9, a former manager at Walmart in the US was detained after being accused of stealing about $135,000 in cash from the establishment last year. On November 27, Melissa Vanderwall, a 47-year-old former night manager for a Walmart store in Joliet, was accused of stuffing a shopping bag with $135,988 in cash. A warrant was issued for her arrest when the theft was discovered on the security tape.

As per the news source, Vanderwall brought herself in to the Joliet Police Department on Monday for her alleged misdeeds. According to officials, the manager is accused of emptying a sizable sum of money from recyclers, which are used to reload cash registers.

According to court documents, she was detained on a $100,000 bond on Tuesday after being accused with theft and burglary.

Patch.com reported that, the incident was reported to the local police on the same day, and two days later, an arrest warrant was issued.

She was allegedly missing at the time that detectives were actively looking into the matter, according to Joliet police spokesperson Dwayne English to Patch.

The representative was also questioned by the media outlet regarding the amount of money that was found. ‘I am unable to comment on the financial situation because it is crucial to this case. This could compromise the case’s prosecutorial integrity.’