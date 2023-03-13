KCR is hospitalised for abdominal pain and is receiving ulcer treatment

K Chandrasekhar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana, visited a private super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday after experiencing abdominal pain. The hospital reported that during medical examinations, a small stomach ulcer was found.

The ulcer is being treated and all his other statistics are normal, it stated.

According to a statement from AIG Hospitals, K Chandrashekhar Rao (69) started experiencing abdominal pain in the morning.

‘After being transported to AIG Hospitals, Rao underwent an endoscopy and a CT scan. A tiny stomach ulcer was discovered and is being treated medically’ The declaration read.

The proper medication has been started, and all other parameters are normal, it stated.