DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSHealth

KCR is hospitalised for abdominal pain and is receiving ulcer treatment

Mar 13, 2023, 01:00 am IST

K Chandrasekhar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana, visited a private super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday after experiencing abdominal pain. The hospital reported that during medical examinations, a small stomach ulcer was found.
The ulcer is being treated and all his other statistics are normal, it stated.

According to a statement from AIG Hospitals, K Chandrashekhar Rao (69) started experiencing abdominal pain in the morning.

‘After being transported to AIG Hospitals, Rao underwent an endoscopy and a CT scan. A tiny stomach ulcer was discovered and is being treated medically’ The declaration read.

The proper medication has been started, and all other parameters are normal, it stated.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 13, 2023, 01:00 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button