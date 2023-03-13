Kuttanad’s paddy harvest was halted as the workers were compelled to attend CPM rally

The CPM officials here interrupted the bustling paddy harvest that was taking place in the Edathua areas of Kuttanad in the middle of it in order to choose participants for the local reception of the party rally that is currently taking place and is being led by its State Secretary M V Govindan.

On Sunday afternoon, Kuttanad hosted the state-wide gathering known as the People’s Resistance March.

Six workers who were assisting in the harvest at the Kaniyamkadavu paddy collective (padashekharam) were ordered by the local CPM leaders to take part in the party programme. About 11.30 am, the harvest was halted as a result. Moreover, seven harvesting equipment were placed on the paddy field. Even if migrant workers from other States were operating the equipment, they were not allowed to keep working.

There were grievances that a party leader had threatened to make workers jobless if they refused to take part in the programme. Another labourer who had come to transport paddy from Rani Kayal was informed that if he did not show up for the programme the following day, he would be prohibited.

Because to the extreme factionalism rife among the CPM in Kuttanad, party leaders were concerned that attendance at party events would be minimal. They had noted that party members had shown up to Govindan’s public gathering.