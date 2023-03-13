Oscars 2023: Keeravani’s musical acceptance speech for ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins hearts | Watch

Los Angeles: Team ‘RRR’ has brought glory to the country as the power-packed song ‘Naatu Naatu’ took India global as it won the Oscar for ‘Original Song’. Composed by MM Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandrabose and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the song became massively popular soon after its release in March 2022 and now with the Oscar win, its popularity has grown manifold.

During their acceptance speech, composer M.M Keeravani said, ‘I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars’, he began, and then began singing the melody of the ’70s pop smash ‘Top of the World’: ‘ ‘There was only one wish on my mind. … ‘RRR’ has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world’.

What a beautiful acceptance speech!!! MM Keeravani sings his speech to the tune of ‘Top of the world’ by The Carpenters pic.twitter.com/17uRRx3zEs — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) March 13, 2023

‘Naatu Naatu’ has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event. ‘Naatu Naatu’ is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the ‘Original Song’ category at the Oscars. Earlier, the singers gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track.

Talking about ‘Naatu Naatu’, the song, as mentioned, the lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this ‘RRR’ mass anthem a perfect dance craze. The song competed against ‘Applause’ from the film ‘Tell It Like A Woman,’ ‘Hold My Hand’ from the movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Lift me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ and ‘This Is Life,’ from ‘Everything, Everywhere All At Once’. Earlier the Indian documentary film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the Oscar in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film’ category. Producer Guneet Monga along with director Kartiki Gonsalves took centre stage to accept the honour.