Ramadan 2023: UAE authority announces official work hours for private sector employees

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced the official work hours for private sector employees during the holy month of Ramadan. The ministry reduced the working hours by 2 during the holy month.

Typically, private sector employees work 8 hours a day or 48 a week. This will get reduced to 6 hours a day, or 36 a week.

‘In accordance with the requirements and nature of their work, companies may apply flexible or remote work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during the days of Ramadan. Any additional hours of work may be considered overtime, for which the workers will need to be paid extra,’ said ministry in a statement.

Earlier the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) had announced official work hours for federal employees during the holy month of Ramadan. According to the circular, the official working hours for ministries and federal authorities will be from 9:00 to 14:30 from Monday to Thursday, and from 9:00 to 12:00 on Friday. Ministries and federal authorities could implement flexible working or remote work schedules during Ramadan in line with their specific requirements.