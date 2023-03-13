Stock Market: Equity indices settle lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices ended lower in the third consecutive session on March 13. BSE Sensex settled at 58,237.85, down 897.28 points or 1.52%. NSE Nifty ended at 17,154.30, lower by 258.60 points or 1.49%.

About 768 shares advanced, 2745 shares declined, and 144 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets. All the sectoral indices ended lower. The BSE midcap index shed 1.8% and smallcap index fell 2%.

Top gainers in the market were Tech Mahindra and Apollo Hospitals. Top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, M&M and Eicher Motors.