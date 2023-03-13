Study claims that air pollution can accelerate bone weakness among postmenopausal women

According to a recent study, postmenopausal women’s osteoporosis can worsen as a result of air pollution.

According to the research, the lumbar spine was particularly affected, where nitrous oxides allegedly caused twice as much damage as would naturally occur with ageing.

Scientists from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health conducted the study. The research results have also been published in the open-access, peer-reviewed journal eClinicalMedicine, a collection of The Lancet Discovery Science magazines.

Researchers looked at the bone scans of more than 9,000 women residing in four distinct US regions and came to this result.

Over a six-year period, each lady underwent three bone scans, which were then matched to the air they breathed. It was found that on average, air pollution accounted for a doubling of the speed of bone loss.

The new research builds on previous work by the same group that looked at hospitalisation for fractures among more than 9 million people in the eastern US.

This time, the team found that particle pollution was directly linked with people being taken to the hospital for fractures.