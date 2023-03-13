Three-year-old kid kills her four-year-old sister by accidentally firing a pistol in the state of Texas

In a bizarre event on Sunday night in the state of Texas, a three-year-old girl inadvertently shot and killed her four-year-old sister. Sheriff of Harris County Ed Gonzalez told about the tragedy and stated that the sister passed away there and then.

Five adults and two girls were present in the home at the time of the shooting at the Bammel North Houston Road apartment complex close to Tomball Parkway, according to a Fox News report. In the apartment where the girls resided with their parents, they were joined by family and friends.

One parent thought the other was observing the daughters while they played together in the bedroom alone. The younger child found a loaded gun and accidentally fired it, hitting her sister.

The parents and other adults rushed to the scene after hearing the gunshot and secured the firearm. They called 911 and reported the incident. However, it was too late by then as the little toddler died en route to the hospital.