World Food India 2023: Date of venue for second edition announced

New Delhi: The date and venue of the second edition of World Food India was announced. The event organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries will be held at is Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from November 3 to 5.

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel, launched the website, publicity brochure and promotional video of the event.

Being organised as part of International Year of Millet 2023 activities, WFI-2023 will have Millet (Shree Anna), organic produce and indigenous processed food as some of the focus areas.

India is a global leader in the production of millet with an area of about 12.5 million hectares and a share of more than 15% of the world`s total production. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are the major millets producing states.