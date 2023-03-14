Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar, Kashmir to be open for the public from March 19

The largest tulip garden in Asia, which has over 1.5 million tulips of 68 different types, will open to the public on March 19 in Srinagar, Kashmir. To ensure that the garden is in full bloom when it opens, hundreds of gardeners are putting in countless hours of labour.

The tulip garden, which is situated behind the Zabarwan Hills and looks out onto the renowned Dal Lake, is now in full bloom and resembles nothing short of a floral dream. A tulip festival is also being planned by the floriculture division for the first week of April.

‘About 16 lacs of tulips would be in bloom this season in the tulip garden. Around 68 varieties of tulips have been put up this year. And along with tulips, there are many other flowers that we are putting up. We also prepare crates from greenhouses which we make sure to bloom in greenhouses so that at the opening the visitors find tulips all around. We decorate the main gate with these crates. Around 3000 pots of flowers are prepared with a lot of hard work for the visitors,’ said Inam-ul-Rehman, who is in charge of the tulip garden.

Around 500 gardeners and staff are working day and night to ready the garden for the public. It takes around six months to get the garden ready and huge planning is done much earlier before the opening of the garden.