Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-winning ‘The Whale’ is now ready for its OTT premiere

Brendan Fraser made a late-year comeback to the big screen and won Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars. His first Academy Award is this one. Brendan was met with a standing ovation as he approached the Oscars stage and was supported by his fellow actors.

Samuel D. Hunter wrote the psychological drama, which was helmed by Darren Aronofsky. It is about suffering through grief to discover salvation and is based on one of Hunter’s plays of the same name.

Brendan Fraser portrays Charlie, a loner who gains 100 pounds over the course of many years after the death of his boyfriend but who eventually makes contact with his daughter after being estranged. The movie tackles numerous difficult topics, including homosexuality and excessive obesity.

The Whale released last year but if you happened to have missed watching in theatres, it’s time to get your popcorn out as the film is now ready for its OTT premiere. The Oscar film will stream exclusively on SonyLIV from March 16, 2023.