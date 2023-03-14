China to start issuing various visas to foreigners, announced the country’s embassy in Washington

The Chinese embassy in Washington said that the country will resume issuing various visas to tourists as of this Wednesday.

Visas will be issued, significantly easing the travel restrictions that have been in place since the Covid-19 pandemic’s onset.

This is the most recent action made by Chinese officials to reopen the country to foreigners as Beijing gradually abandons the rigid zero-Covid stance that had previously defined its pandemic response.

The embassy announced in a notice that entrance into China will be granted to those holding valid visas that were issued prior to March 28, 2020, combined with the new travel papers that are being reviewed and approved.

In 2019, China welcomed 65.7 million international visitors, according to the UN World Tourism Organisation’s data, before the coronavirus pandemic forced the country to seal its border from the rest of the world.

While many countries began welcoming international travellers and reopening their economies earlier, China started to emerge from its Covid containment policies in late 2022, after the country witnessed rare demonstrations against President Xi Jinping’s signature zero-Covid strategy.