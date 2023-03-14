HC asked Ernakulam Collector to read the definition of ‘disaster’

The State administration was given instructions by the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday to take action to stop the growth of plastic garbage in Kerala.

The court noted that plastic garbage is growing even in places like Munnar while taking into account the suo motu issue about the fire and smoke from the Brahmapuram waste yard.

The Ernakulam District Collector and Kochi Municipal Corporation Secretary, who were in attendance at the online session, were both subjected to numerous queries from the court.

The Collector was also requested to define ‘disaster’ in the context of the Disaster Management Law, and he was even had to read the definition in that context, reported Manorama News.