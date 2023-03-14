Rescue efforts are launched after a boy, 7, falls into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh

A 7-year-old youngster fell into a borewell in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh today, and a rescue effort is under way, informed an official.

About 11 am, in the district’s Lateri tehsil’s Kherkhedi Pathar village, Lokesh Ahirwar, was playing when he fell into the little hole, according to the official.

As per Lateri sub-divisional magistrate Harshal Choudhary, a rescue team responded to the villagers’ call for help, arrived on the scene, and started working to securely free the youngster.

A JCB equipment (an earthmover) is currently being used to securely extract the child, and a camera was also dropped down the borewell to further monitor the boy’s condition, he added.