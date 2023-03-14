Several locations in Kashmir are raided by NIA

In connection with cases involving the sponsorship of terrorism, the National Investigation Agency carried out raids at many places in Kashmir on Tuesday, according to officials.

The raids were taking place in the south Kashmiri districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, and Shopian as of the time this news was filed.

Investigators from the National Investigation Agency raided several private homes at various locations early on Tuesday, informed the officials, who were joined by police and CRPF soldiers.

They noted that the raids were carried out as part of the agency’s investigation into the financing of terrorism.