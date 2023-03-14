Taiwan is developing weapons and equipment anticipating a blockade of the Taiwan Strait by China

Taking to heart the proverb ‘hope for the best, prepare for the worst,’ Taiwan is concentrating on creating weaponry and equipment in preparation for a Chinese blockade of the Taiwan Strait. The proposal was highlighted by the Taiwanese Defense Ministry in a recently published report that is presently asking the parliamentary budget for approval.

Taiwan is an island that China views as an inseparable part of its territory, but the people of Taiwan have never embraced China. But, Taipei has taken evasive measures in response to China staging war simulations surrounding the island, launching indiscriminate missiles, and establishing a no-fly zone there last year in an effort to mimic how it would appear to isolate Taiwan in the event of a future conflict.

The report added that Taiwan will be preparing parts for F-16 fighters, replenishing weapons, reviewing strategic fuel reserves and repairing abilities to ‘strengthen combat continuity’.

‘Recently, the Communist military’s exercise and training model has been adjusted from a single military type to joint operations of land, sea, air and rocket forces. It is adopting an actual war approach and shifting from training to combat preparation,’ read the report.