The MD of the Brahmapuram biomining company claims there was an intentional fire.

Zonta Infratech, a bio-mining company, has asserted that a major fire at the 110-acre Brahmapuram waste dump yard was caused by a plot. Zonta Infratech was in charge of segregating the legacy waste there.

Over 12 days of toxic fumes strangling Kochi residents were put out by a major firefighting operation on Monday.

When questioned by reporters about Zonta’s alleged poor management, company managing director, Rajkumar Chellappan Pillai, asserted that rivals had set the legacy garbage on fire.

He has disproved the Cochin Corporation’s assertion that it had written the company at least once, alerting it to the possibility of a fire in the dump yard given the extreme heat.

‘The Company claims to have sent a letter on February 16, 2023, and another on March 6, 2023, but those are false,’ Rajkumar stated. He continued by saying that Zonta was in charge of bio-mining and capping on 40 of the 110 acres that comprise the dump yard.