Tourists visit Tamil Nadu to see the place they saw featured in the Oscar-winning film The Elephant Whisperers

Tourists are deluging the state of Tamil Nadu to visit locations shown in the Oscar-winning film The Elephant Whisperers as global interest in Indian cinema reaches an all-time high. As the title suggests, the movie explores the relationship between humans and animals as well as what we can accomplish when we try to coexist with nature. As a result of the documentary, tourists have begun coming to the Madumalai Theppakadu elephant camp to meet the newborn elephant named Raghu.

One traveller who was quoted in a publication upon viewing the elephants commented, ‘That is really a beautiful time. Being here is a delight. My favourite animal is the elephant, thus I’m thrilled and ecstatic that the movie got an Oscar.’

Another foreign tourist said, ‘I am from London, we visited here and got to know that two baby elephants from here won an Oscar last night. It is nice to see them, and I really enjoyed seeing them. Elephants are my favourite animal. I am very lucky to see them today.’

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the Oscar-winning documentary was produced by Guneet Monga as the two ladies went on the Oscars stage to collect their golden statuette.