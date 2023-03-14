Two big icebergs are being tracked by British scientists as it can affect fishing, wildlife and shipping

British scientists are keeping track of two of the largest icebergs as they continue to drift towards places where there is a risk they will have an impact on fishing, wildlife, and shipping.

It could take decades for these recently detached icebergs from Antarctica to melt and vanish. One of the icebergs, known as ‘A81,’ was photographed by a team of researchers as they were flying above the UK’s Halley outpost. According to reports, the iceberg ‘A81’ is as big as Greater London.

A76a is larger than Cornwall and was sailed around by a different team of researchers. This giant frozen block is not just similar in size to the English county, which is spread over an area of over 3,000 sq km, but also in shape as the iceberg is long and thin.

Prof Geraint Tarling, who was present at the Royal Research Ship Discovery, took the opportunity to look into the iceberg as it floated out of the Weddell Sea, Antarctica into the South Atlantic.

‘It was directly in our path as we sailed home so we took 24 hours out to go around it,’ said the biological oceanographer, while speaking to BBC News.