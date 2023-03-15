SpaceX successfully launches a Dragon 2 capsule to the International Space Station

On Tuesday evening from the Florida-based Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, SpaceX successfully launched a Dragon 2 spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). For NASA, this was SpaceX’s 27th paid cargo mission.

It launched a Falcon 9 rocket on a SpaceX launch platform while a robotic Dragon capsule was managed autonomously in space. NASA live-streamed the launch.

On Thursday at roughly 7:52 am ET, the Dragon capsule is expected to dock with the ISS. It was the third launch of this particular Dragon capsule and was designated CRS-27. Also, it was the eighth launch of the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage, which carried the spacecraft.

The booster touched down at the SpaceX drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas approximately seven minutes and 45 seconds after liftoff. The booster landing held special significance for the company since the recovery operations were being managed by an all-female crew.

Informing about the same, SpaceX engineer Zachary Luppen said, ‘In fact, we believe it to be the first all-female crew for any kind of operation like this, and if it’s not the first, then we’re in great company.’