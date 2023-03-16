British finance minister Jeremy Hunt unveiled the spring budget with focus on childcare, pensions and welfare

The United Kingdom reported on Wednesday that the cost-of-living assistance for this year and next will amount $114 billion when the spring budget was published. The government predicts that this year’s economy will avoid recession as a result of a strong decline in inflation.

With his proposed budget measures, which include additional funding for energy costs, childcare costs, and pension reforms, Hunt intends to jump-start the country’s sluggish economy. He anticipates increased employment and tax benefits for corporations to strengthen sluggish business investment.

High inflation, according to Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt, is to blame for the recent spate of strikes, which the government will continue to make every effort to end. He mentioned that government policies will focus on not fueling inflation.

The British finance minister announced 12 new investment zones. Citing Canary Wharf’s example, he said that there will be in: the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, the north-east, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, East Midlands, Teesside, and Liverpool. There will also be at least one in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.