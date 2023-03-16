‘He will score 110 hundreds’ Shoaib Akhtar on Virat Kohli’s journey to break Sachin’s 100 centuries record

Virat Kohli, according to former Pakistani sprinter Shoaib Akhtar, would surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds in international cricket. Tendulkar reached his 100th century at the top level against Mushfiqur Rahim’s Bangladesh in the Asia Cup match played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur exactly 11 years ago today.

In the fourth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kohli scored his 75th international hundred.

As Kohli, 34, is no longer leading the national team, Akhtar predicted that he will score runs ‘like a beast’ in his absence.

‘It’s nothing new to me because Virat Kohli had to regain his form. Being relieved of the captaincy’s pressure, he is now mentally free. Now he will play so intently. I have every confidence that he will surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international tonnes by scoring 110 centuries. He will score runs like a beast now that he has less responsibility as captain’ remarked Akhtar to ANI.