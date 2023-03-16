Heavy loss for RCB! Injury rules out England’s batsman from the IPL in 2023

Will Jacks, an English batter, has been ruled out of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to an injury sustained while serving his country in Bangladesh. According to a source on ESPNcricinfo, the 24-year-old Jacks, who was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 3.2 crores in the IPL auction in December of last year, suffered a muscular injury while fielding during England’s second ODI against Bangladesh at Mirpur earlier this month. He was had to withdraw from the IPL ‘following scans earlier this week and consultation with a doctor,’ the article stated.

According to the source, RCB is now in talks with Michael Bracewell of New Zealand over Jacks’ potential replacement.

This year, Jacks earned his debuts for England in all three formats, earning T20I and Test caps in Pakistan before taking the field in his first ODI in Bangladesh.

His prospects of being chosen for England’s ODI team for the World Cup later this year may be hampered by the injury.

Bracewell entered the IPL auction with a starting price of Rs 1 crore but failed to find any buyers. He hasn’t participated in an IPL game.