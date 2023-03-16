How to prepare Kerala rice with less energy

Matta rice and curries are a favourite lunchtime meal in Kerala. Yet, a lot of people gripe that it takes too much time and effort to boil the rice. In contrast to biryani rice, matta must be fully cooked by being boiled for long time. In order to address this problem, rice cookers are frequently used. Yet, others also attribute the gruel’s sliminess and the rice’s loss of flavour and scent to the cookers.

Yet, a middle ground is attainable. Use a pressure cooker to produce the ideal rice without letting it simmer on the stove for an extended period of time by following the three steps outlined below:

Step 1

Soak the rice for at least 15 minutes after washing it.

Step 2

Pressure Cook the rice for three to four whistles over a medium temperature. Cook for 5 more minutes on a lower heat (Add 3-3.5 cups water for 1 cup rice).

Step 3

Only once the pressure has totally subsided may the lid be opened. Place the rice in a different bowl. If there is a substantial drop in water level, add extra hot water. Now, strain it. Once the water has been entirely drained, plate the rice.