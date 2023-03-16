India extends invitations to Pakistan and China to attend SCO meetings as per standard protocol

As per protocol, Pakistan and China have been invited to multiple ministerial meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which India is currently chairing. These include the National Security Advisors meeting set for March 29 and the SCO Defence Ministers conference scheduled for April 27 in Delhi. Even though New Delhi is in the midst of extending the invitation for other important meetings, an invitation has already been given for the meeting of home ministers.

As Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial did not attend the SCO chief justice meeting that Delhi held, Pakistan was virtually represented by Justice Munib Akhtar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The level of Pakistan’s presence in the upcoming SCO meetings is now up to them to decide.

The SCO is made up of eight member countries, namely Russia, India, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, covering over 60% of the Eurasian landmass, 40% of the world population, and 30% of the global GDP.