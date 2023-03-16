Indians demand Rahul Gandhi’s apologies for his words about the PM in UK: Smriti Irani

On Wednesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani addressed Rahul Gandhi’s comments regarding the Indian democracy in the UK.

The second portion of Parliament’s budget session, which began on Monday, has been repeatedly interrupted due to Gandhi’s recent comments made in the UK.

‘There were numerous lies told while Prime Minister Modi was in charge that served as the basis for Rahul Gandhi’s speech in England. He insisted that he didn’t have access to Indian universities or dialogue. It, in his view, was a sign that democracy was dying’ said Irani.

Smriti Irani questioned the Congressman and remarked, ‘In 2016, Rahul Gandhi backed the phrase ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge’ by attending an Indian university in the capital. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the same man said that everything was well in India while he was in Jammu and Kashmir. Which of them was false?’

Rahul Gandhi ‘attacked the supremacy of institutions like the Indian Election Commission and the Supreme Court,’ said Smriti Irani.

The BJP minister further stated that Rahul Gandhi must apologise to India for his remarks made in the UK.