Kerala quarry owners faced setback in Supreme Court

Quarrying is not permitted on land that has been allocated under title (also known as pattaya land) for use in agriculture and habitation, ruled the Supreme Court.

The Kerala High Court’s judgement that land assigned under the Land Assignment Rules (1964) for agricultural, housing, and other purposes should be utilised only for the indicated reasons was being challenged by quarry owners in a case before the Supreme Court.

Once the courts Justices B R Gavai, Justice Vikram Nath, and Justice Sanjay Karol took a tough stance, the quarry owners prayed for the suit to be withdrawn. The court that authorised it also authorised the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court.