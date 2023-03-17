Farmers in Rajgarh, MP suffer head injuries after being attacked by loan recovery agents

A crime has been reported against the Mahindra Finance employee who stoned the farmer.

A Dalit farmer was allegedly attacked with stones by two Mahindra Finance loan recovery agents in the Madhya Pradesh village of Jaitpura Khurd, breaking his skull. One of the agents was grabbed by the indignant townspeople, who then roped him to a tree.

Kanhaiyalal Verma, a citizen of the village of Jaitpura, has been recognised as the farmer. He asserted that he continued to experience harassment even after depositing the funds.

According to the farmer, he requested a loan from Mahindra Finance for Rs. 1 lakh but only received Rs. 80,000. His monthly payments were Rs 2,700 in 2017 and 2018, but he was unable to repay the loan since he moved to Bhopal in search of employment, he added.

He settled his debt by paying Rs 80,000 plus another Rs 40,000, but the agents continued to want more.