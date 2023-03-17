Former Tesla employee alleges that Musk was ‘too cheap’ to install AC for workers even amid a heatwave

Shocking discoveries regarding the working conditions at Elon Musk’s electric car startup, Tesla Inc., have been revealed by a former employee. Former regional service manager Benjamen Simon claimed that the billionaire was ‘too cheap’ to install air conditioning even during a heatwave when temperatures reached ‘dangerous’ levels.

He further asserted that he was sacked for raising concerns about the dangerous working environment.

Simon says he has repeatedly complained about the hazardous working conditions. According to a complaint submitted to the Boston federal court by the former Tesla employee, he repeatedly pushed management to install air conditioning.

The management, however, allegedly told him that Tesla’s finance department wouldn’t approve spending ‘well over $100,000 for just one location to get air conditioning.’

As per the complaint, ‘Tesla disregarded Simon’s safety complaints,’ and the ‘dangerous heat situation did not improve.’

Instead, Simon was penalised for his complaints. Bloomberg reports that the manager was stripped of three of the eight dealerships under his supervision. After he kept pushing for the ACs, he was eventually ‘fired in retaliation,’ the pretext ‘Tesla concocted involving his use of a company vehicle.’