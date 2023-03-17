DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSAirlinesAirports

Gujiyas in the cockpit; Two SpiceJet pilots grounded

Mar 17, 2023, 03:06 pm IST

For allegedly consuming Gujiyas and a beverage in the cockpit while flying on Holi, two SpiceJet pilots have been grounded.

The incident allegedly occurred on a SpiceJet flight on March 8 from Delhi to Guwahati, the day the nation-wide festival of colours was observed.

A picture of one of the pilots holding a Gujiya, an unique Holi treat, and a beverage in a paper cup perched on the centre console went popular on social media. The cup is kept close by another Gujiya.

Reports cited a SpiceJet representative as saying that both pilots had been removed from the roster while an investigation was conducted to see whether they endangered the flight.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 17, 2023, 03:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button