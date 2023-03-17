Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to operate Holi special trains. These special trains will connect Patna and Gaya in Bihar to Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.

Holi special trains operating from Gaya to Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal will have numbers 03617/03618. Train number 03617 will leave Gaya at 2:15 pm on March 17 and March 19 and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 5:00 am the next day. On its return journey, train number 03618 will depart Anand Vihar terminal at 7:00 am on March 18 and March 20, and reach Gaya at 8:45 pm the same evening.

These trains will halt at Anugrah Narayan Road, Dehri On Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Junction, and Kanpur Central stations.