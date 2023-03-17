Ramadan 2023: UAE President announces remote work for federal employees

Abu Dhabi: 70% of federal employees in the UAE will work remotely on Fridays during the holy month of Ramadan. The remaining 30% will be working on site during the entire month. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President has ordered this.

He has also announced remote working hours for students in universities and public schools on Fridays. This will be carried out taking into account the dates of pre-determined physical exams.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) had announced the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan for the employees of federal authorities. Government employees will work from 9:00 to 14:30 from Monday to Thursday, and from 9:00 to 12:00 on Friday.