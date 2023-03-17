SFI members detained principal and faculties of the TVM law college

Students from the Student Federation of India (SFI) are protesting at the local law school over the suspension of several of them for an altercation that occurred during the college union election. The demonstrators demanding the annulment of the disciplinary action kept the instructors locked up late into Thursday night.

The SFI activists who barricaded the principal’s office did not let the teachers leave to have their lunch. The college administration didn’t give in, and the loud demonstration continued for hours with little sign of ending.

The SFI representatives at the college claimed that the authorities initiated action against the other activists on their own. Despite their being proof of aggression by the KSU but no action was taken against them.

24 SFI activists were placed on administrative leave until an investigation is conducted following a recent altercation with Kerala Students Union (KSU) members. The Principal informed that, action was taken against individuals responsible for destroying the KSU flagpole.