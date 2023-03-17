Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on March 17. The heavy buying in the IT, metal, realty and financial shares supported the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex settled at57,989.90, up 355.06 points or 0.62%. NSE Nifty closed at 17,100,up 114.40 points or 0.67%. For the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty lost nearly 2%. Sectorally, the BSE Realty index soared 3.2% and was the top gainer. The Metal index surged 2.4%. The Bankex and IT index gained over a per cent each.

Also Read: Ramadan 2023: UAE President announces remote work for federal employees

Top gainers in the market were HCL Technologies, UltraTech Cement, Nestle and Kotak Bank were the other major gainers, up over 2 per cent each. Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, SBI and Wipro. Top losers in the market were NTPC,Maruti Suzuki, PowerGrid Corporation, ITC, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints.