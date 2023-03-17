Uttar Pradesh power department workers on a three-day strike over pay anomalies

In protest over salary discrepancies and the selection procedure for chairman and managing directors in power companies, employees of the Uttar Pradesh power department went on a three-day strike against the government on Thursday.

The administration has issued warnings to protesting employees that they will face harsh consequences under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). It has threatened to fire contract employees who don’t show up for work and to take legal action under the National Security Act (NSA) if public property is damaged.

Due to the strike, the state is currently on high alert.

Almost 1 lakh workers joined the strike that began on March 16th. They congregated under the flag of the union representing workers in the electrical department, Vidyut Karamcharis Sanyukt Sangharsh. In December last year, the state government and the employees had agreed on certain points but several of those changes were not implemented even after three months.

More than a lakh of workers join the 72-hour strike on March 16 at 10 pm. According to ANI, night shift workers, junior engineers, and engineers have gone on strike and refused to report to work at thermal power plants in Anpara, Obra, Parichha, and Harduaganj.