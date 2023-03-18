2-day national executive meeting of the Samajwadi party to begin in Kolkata

The Samajwadi Party kicked off its two-day national executive meeting in Kolkata on Saturday. There, party leaders will discuss their policies and plans for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as elections in three states with large populations of Hindi speakers.

After an 11-year hiatus, the party’s national executive is being held in Kolkata. The late Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of the Samajwadi Party, had travelled down to the city to preside over the previous meeting in the eastern metropolis.

‘We will go over the party’s plans for the next elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, which are scheduled for later this year. At the meeting, the party would also adopt a political resolution,’ The party’s national vice-president, Kiranmoy Nanda, said

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party had on Friday agreed to put up a united struggle against the BJP and attempted to edge the Congress out of any such grouping, arguing that the grand old party had to lose its ‘big boss mindset’.

‘The TMC and the SP have agreed to work together to oppose the BJP. Moreover, both parties would keep their distance from the Congress’ After the discussion, Mr. Nanda spoke with PTI.

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the SP, stated on Friday that his party maintains an equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress.