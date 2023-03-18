All England Badminton : Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand enter into semifinals

Birmingham: In badminton, Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the semifinals of the All England Badminton Championships in Birmingham. The Indian pair defeated Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan of China by ‘ 21-14, 18-21, 21-12’.

The world No. 17 Indian pair had reached the semi-finals of the last edition of the All England Open as well but lost to China’s Shu Xian Zhang and Yu Zheng. The Indian duo will next face the winner of the contest between South Koreans Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee and Indonesia’s Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti.