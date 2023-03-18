Bread poha recipe

Ingredients:

4 cups bread- crusts removed and diced

1 cup peas- cooked

1/2 cup peanuts- roasted and peeled

2 Tbsp oil

1/8 tsp asafoetida

1 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

10-15 curry leaves

2-3 whole red chillies

1/2 tsp turmeric

2 tsp salt

1 tsp green chillies- finely chopped

1/2 cup water

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp chopped coriander leaves

Fresh coconut- grated

Lemon wedges for garnish

How to Make Bread Poha:

1. Heat the oil and add the asafoetida, mustard, curry leaves and the whole red chillies.

2. When seeds begin to splutter, add peas, peanuts and haldi and turn around a little.

3. Add salt and bread and mix well.

4. Add some water and saute till mixed and heated through.

5. Shut off the heat, and mix in the green chillies, lemon juice and half of the coriander.

6. Transfer on to a serving dish, garnish with the coconut and the rest of the coriander and lemon wedges, and serve.