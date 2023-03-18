Commodity Market: Gold price climbs to life-time high, crosses Rs 44,000 mark

Mumbai: Price of sovereign surged sharply today and crossed Rs 44,000 mark. Gold price touched an all-time high today. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,240, higher by Rs 1200 per 8 gram. In the last three days, price of gold surged by Rs 1800 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures climbed to life-time high of Rs 59,461 per 10 gram. The yellow metal price finished Rs 1,414 per 10 gm higher at Rs 59,420 levels on the weekend session, logging weekly gain of around 5.86% against the previous weekend close of Rs 56,130 per 10 gram.

In international market, spot gold price finished at $1,988.50 per ounce levels, clocking 6.48% weekly rise against the previous week close of $1,867 per ounce.