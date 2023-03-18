Emirate in UAE announces remote learning for school students

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has announced remote learning for private school students on Fridays during the holy month of Ramadan. Remote working hours were also announced for students of public universities and schools.

KHDA made this announcement in line with directives of the UAE and Dubai governments earlier this week, which stated that 70% of federal employees could opt to work from home on Fridays during Ramadan.

Schools and universities can consult with their communities to see if distance learning on Fridays is a suitable option for them.