FPIs invest Rs 6300 crore in Indian capital markets in March, so far

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio investors (FPIs) invested Rs 6300 crore in the Indian capital markets this month, so far. They also invested Rs 13,540 crore in the equities market and Rs 1185 crore in the Hybrid market.

Meanwhile, they withdrew Rs 2,987 crore from the debt market and Rs 5,380 crore from the Voluntary Retention Route of the debt market. Thus the total net inflow in the Indian capital markets to Rs 6,357 crore, so far, in March.

Prior to this, FPIs had pulled Rs 4,139 crore in February and Rs 26,544 crore in January this year from the Indian capital market.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.