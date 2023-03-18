Know how to book unreserved train tickets on UTS app

New Delhi: The Indian Railways had earlier launched the all-India Unreserved Mobile Ticketing facility(UTS) application. The UTS app allows users to book unreserved, platform, and season tickets for all trains online.

After downloading the app, the users can register their details. First, they need to log in to the app and recharge the R-wallet. And then they can book a ticket.

Here’s How to Recharge R-wallet on UTS App:

Click on the R-wallet icon on the UTS app

Click on the recharge wallet

Enter the amount you want to recharge

Make payment using UPI, net banking, credit card, or debit card

Complete the process and money gets added to your R-wallet.

The users of the UTS app will get a 3% bonus on the R-wallet charge.

Here’s how to book train tickets and make payments:

Select the option paperless or paper

Select ‘Depart from’ station and ‘Going to’ station

Click on ‘Next’ and then click ‘Get fare’

Click ‘book ticket’. Pay fare using various options such as R-wallet/UPI/net banking/card

Tickets can be seen by clicking ‘show ticket’ option in the UTS app.