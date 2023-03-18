On Tuesday, Trump anticipates being ‘arrested’; calls for protests

In response to allegations that he paid hush money to a porn star before the 2016 election, former US President Donald Trump said he anticipates being ‘arrested’ on Tuesday and urged his fans to demonstrate.

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning that he would be detained on Tuesday of the following week as a result of a ‘leak’ from the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Protest and reclaim our country!

The $130,000 paid weeks before the 2016 elections to prevent Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, from disclosing details of an alleged romance she allegedly had with Trump years earlier, is the subject of the investigation.

In this case, prosecutors are debating whether to charge Trump.

The 76-year-old Trump would become the first former president to be charged with a felony if the Manhattan district attorney were to file an indictment against him.

On Friday night, Trump’s attorney told CNBC that if his client were to be charged by a Manhattan grand jury, he would turn himself in to face criminal charges.

Trump has refuted a relationship with Daniels.

Trump refers to ‘illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly politicised Manhattan district attorneys office’ in his message, which was written in capital letters.