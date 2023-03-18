Smoothie made from plantains: a complete meal high in potassium

Plantains have more potassium than conventional bananas and are powerhouses of numerous critical elements. To maintain high energy levels, dietitians and health professionals frequently advise us to include plantains in our meals. Moreover, plantains have substances that successfully lower blood pressure.

In this season of lent, blending the fruit with a healthy serving of coconut milk, dates, soaked almonds, and cardamom results in a delightful and filling smoothie supper that you can quickly prepare in your kitchen.

Here’s its nutrition value per 100 gms

Calories – 118 kilo calories

Water content – 90%

Protein – 1.2 gms

Fat – 0.3 gms

Carbohydrates – 27 gms

Iron – 0.4 mg

Calcium – 17 mg

Beta-carotene – 78 micro gms

Thiamine – 0.06 mg

Vitamin C – 70 micro gms

Check out its super simple recipe:

Ingredients

1 ripe plantain

10 soaked almonds

10 dates

50 gms tender coconut

Jaggery syrup as required

100 ml coconut milk

2 cardamom pods

Preparation

In a mixer jar, blend each item.

Add sufficient water, stir well, and enjoy