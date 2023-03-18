Smoothie made from plantains: a complete meal high in potassium

Plantains have more potassium than conventional bananas and are powerhouses of numerous critical elements. To maintain high energy levels, dietitians and health professionals frequently advise us to include plantains in our meals. Moreover, plantains have substances that successfully lower blood pressure.
In this season of lent, blending the fruit with a healthy serving of coconut milk, dates, soaked almonds, and cardamom results in a delightful and filling smoothie supper that you can quickly prepare in your kitchen.
Here’s its nutrition value per 100 gms
Calories – 118 kilo calories
Water content – 90%
Protein – 1.2 gms
Fat – 0.3 gms
Carbohydrates – 27 gms
Iron – 0.4 mg
Calcium – 17 mg
Beta-carotene – 78 micro gms
Thiamine – 0.06 mg
Vitamin C – 70 micro gms
Check out its super simple recipe:
Ingredients
1 ripe plantain
10 soaked almonds
10 dates
50 gms tender coconut
Jaggery syrup as required
100 ml coconut milk
2 cardamom pods
Preparation
In a mixer jar, blend each item.
Add sufficient water, stir well, and enjoy
