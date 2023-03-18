Treat Imran Khan’s party, PTI, as a ‘terrorist organisation’: Slams Nawaz Sharif’s daughter

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif asked the coalition government to treat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as a ‘terrorist organisation’, Dawn reported.

Addressing the press conference in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the government should deal with PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the same way as it deals with a terrorist organisation. ‘The way the government, the state deals with a banned organisation, a terrorist organisation, Imran Khan should be dealt with in the same way. Thinking of it (PTI) as a political party and dealing with it as a political party needs to end’, she said.

She further stated that PTI chairman was now amenable to talks with the government after all his tactics had failed, reported Dawn. ‘The government should deal with them in the same way it deals with terrorists’, she added. In the press conference, PML-N Vice President lashed out at the ex-premier for ‘openly revolting against the state’.

These remarks came as Khan resisting his arrest in the Toshakhana case and is holed up inside his Zaman Park residence surrounded by hundreds of supporters, who have fought ‘pitched battles’ with the police and Rangers, reported Dawn. ‘After the foreign funding case, I have no doubt that he (Imran) was launched to spread civil unrest and anarchy in Pakistan’, Maryam said. ‘What do terrorists do when they are planning to carry out terrorism? They hide in caves and pass orders from there’, she added.

She also stated that the political and democratic movements have always seen that political leaders or the party head lead from the front. He is at the front and the people come out behind him. She said that only in terrorist organisations were orders given ‘from a cave’, adding that the same was happening at Zaman Park. Pakistani police force went to Khan’s residence in Zaman Park to arrest him in the Toshakhana case after which in several places, protests erupted. On March 7, the IHC suspended Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrants till March 13 and instructed him to appear before the sessions court.

At the outset of the proceedings on Tuesday, Imran’s counsel Khawaja Haris informed the court that his client would not be able to appear. ‘He is not refusing to appear, but due to security threats he cannot be present’, Imran’s lawyer said. He recalled that the IHC had asked the sessions court to initiate legal proceedings against the PTI chief as per the law if he failed to appear before the court on March 13, Dawn reported.